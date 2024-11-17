Parliament Demands Action Amid Worsening Power Outages

In response to Zimbabwe’s worsening electricity crisis, Parliament has intensified pressure on the government to address the persistent power shortages that have left citizens in the dark for up to 15 hours daily.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and the government have cited breakdowns at the Hwange Thermal Power Station and low water levels at Kariba Dam—two of the country’s primary energy sources—as the main causes of the crippling load shedding.

During a heated parliamentary session, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament Thokozani Khupe called on Energy Minister Edgar Moyo to provide a detailed Ministerial Statement addressing the crisis.

“I request that the Minister of Energy brings a comprehensive Ministerial Statement stating where the problem is, what the problem is, and when the problem is going to be resolved so that the public knows,” Khupe said. “Once this is done, those who can afford solar can act accordingly, and questions on energy will not arise repeatedly.”

Khupe emphasised that a transparent explanation would help manage public expectations and reduce speculation around the power crisis.

Energy Shortfall Deepens

Zimbabwe requires approximately 2,000 megawatts of electricity daily, but current generation levels are significantly below demand, exacerbating the strain on households and businesses.

Minister Moyo acknowledged the severity of the crisis, particularly the reduced output from Kariba Dam due to low water levels, which have drastically cut the dam’s electricity generation capacity.

“The downturn of Kariba has significantly affected the power supply. Solar energy, which we rely on to supplement, is inherently intermittent and peaks for only about six hours daily,” Moyo explained.

As the country faces a prolonged power shortage, experts warn of potential long-term economic impacts unless urgent measures are implemented. Solutions such as scaling up solar energy adoption, investing in alternative power sources, and repairing existing infrastructure have been proposed but remain in the early stages of discussion.

The growing public outcry underscores the urgency for a sustainable solution to the country’s energy challenges, with many citizens questioning the government’s preparedness to manage the crisis effectively.