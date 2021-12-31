Omicron Forces Zimbabwean Govt To Keep Schools Closed

GOVERNMENT has resolved to postpone the reopening of schools due to spiking Covid-19 cases.

The schools were supposed to reopen on January 10 2022.

“In the last three days, we have been experiencing at least 30 deaths a day due to Covid-19 and thousands of infections. Therefore, with the exception of Exam Classes, the school calendar is hereby delayed until further notice,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in his New Year address Friday.

He said only examination classes will be allowed to reopen on January 10.

Mnangagwa also announced that his administration resolved to extend the current level two lockdown by two weeks.

“Government has with immediate effect extended the Level Two national Lockdown by two weeks,” he said.

The country is recording over 2 000 cases everyday with 27 deaths having been reported two days ago.