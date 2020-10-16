Obert Mpofu taunts ‘myopic G40 charlatans’

ZANU PF politburo member Obert Mpofu says former party politicians who once mounted a strong challenge to block then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession bid, have shown their political frailties by fleeing into exile when political temperatures increased in the country.

The ex-minister was launching his book, “On the Shoulders of The Struggle Memoirs of a Political Insider” in Harare Wednesday.

The event was attempted by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who was guest of honour, current and ex-ministers in Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Sithembiso Nyoni, Patrick Chinamasa, Josiah Hungwe and Tshinga Dube.

“You see, people who thought they were cleverer than all of us are not in this country as I speak,” Mpofu told guests to the launch event.

“Those who associated with them are suffering in silence.

“Because whilst you are an enemy of the people, you are a danger to society, and they are the ones who are sponsoring all this negative narrative on Zimbabwe.

“No matter how clever you are, your tongue cannot lick your back unless if you are a camel with a long tongue.”

Mpofu was referring to former Zanu PF politicians linked to the so-called Generation 40 faction which was once strongly opposed to the war veterans’ hegemony on the ruling party.

The exiled ex-ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao, among others appeared keen on then First Lady Grace Mugabe taking over from her then aging husband, the now late President Robert Mugabe.

But this was scuttled by the November 2017 military assisted coup that propelled Mnangagwa to the coveted job while forcing party rivals into exile.

In his comments, Mpofu also dismissed some political novices he said claim to know more about Mugabe and late PF Zapu leader Joshua Nkomo than him.

“There are people who claim to know these icons better than I do. Please stop dreaming. I know them better than you because I served with them, I served under them,” he said.

“If you think you know them better than me, please write your own book.

“You know I do things consciously, I have never been under the influence of anything, I am an SDA member and my wife is a senior member of SDA. Ask Tshinga Dube, we all go to that church.

“Please don’t tell me you are a messenger of God who has come to judge us. No, we are believers like you do.”

“From Father Zimbabwe up to His Excellency, the founding father of the Second Republic Cde ED Mnangagwa, the hopes and aspirations of our people across the ideological divide remains in safe hands.

“I know what I am talking about because I supervised the transition to the new dispensation.

“I have always listened to my boss General Chiwenga cautioning people against claiming themselves what they are not because Zimbabweans are a special people.”