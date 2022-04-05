Mwonzora’s party in explosion as post by-election fallout takes its troll

THE MDC Alliance chairperson, Morgen Komichi has rebuked some members for causing chaos in the opposition party in remarks seen as aimed at its leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

After the party failed to win a single National Assembly or local government seat in the March 26 by-elections, some party members are unhappy with Mwonzora’s continued leadership and want him out.

Mwonzora has reportedly suspended losing parliamentary candidate for Epworth constituency in the recent by-elections, Zivai Mhetu, accusing him of bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

On Friday, Mwonzora is alleged to have called in anti-riot police and bouncers to block Mhetu from entering the party’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters.