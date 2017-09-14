Mugabe’s comments on Mandela ‘hollow’: Foundation

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe should base his comments on facts when interrogating Madiba’s legacy, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Thursday.

It was responding to Mugabe’s recent criticism of the late statesman.

Mugabe lambasted Madiba, saying he preferred his personal freedom over the economic freedom of black South Africans.

The 93-year-old leader was particularly scathing towards the former president for his stance on land and redistribution in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean president, who has himself come under international fire for his controversial stance on land and expropriation without compensation, said Mandela made too many concessions towards the white minority.

The foundation said Mugabe’s comments are hollow.

It added that the collective leadership of the ANC was behind all decisions made during the negotiation period.

“The foundation encourages President Mugabe and anyone who wants to interrogate Madiba’s legacy and question his contribution to the birth of the new South Africa to do so, but to accurately examine relevant evidence and facts.

“The foundation remains an institution anyone can visit to interact and engage on the life and times of Nelson Mandela.” – eNCA