Mueller likens Donald Trump’s belligerence to Zimbabwe’s MDC Alliance

Lawyer and former Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice, Robert Swan Mueller, blasted ‘outgoing’ US president Donald Trump for acting like the opposition political party in Zimbabwe.

This follows a highly contested US election where Joe Biden seems to be taking the lead against Donald Trump on the battle for the White House.

Trump has gone on television and made claims that the election was rigged.

Trump said, “And we were getting ready for a big celebration, we were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off.

“This is a fraud for the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country, we were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election.

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment, this is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we will be going to the US Supreme Court.

“We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots in the morning and add them to the list…as far as I’m concerned we have already won,” Trump concluded.

Speaking in a televised interview with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, Mueller said, “I get the feeling that Trump’s defence is worse for this country. I was reading about Zimbabwe today, and I have been to that country, and I would say it’s a young democracy trying to figure itself out, Trump is taking us to where they are, where all the opposition does, is say people who win elections are crocked that everything is rigged, that everything is not on the level there is no such thing as truth, everything is tribal. An opposition which says our side is always right your side is always wrong,” said Mueller.

Meanwhile, Trump is using the same instruction manual he has given opposition political parties in targeted African countries to discredit, destabilise and effect regime change.