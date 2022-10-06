Mnangagwa says diaspora is welcome back home

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his government would never abandon its citizens residing outside the country, saying they were welcome back home.

Addressing the Zanu-PF politburo at the party headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa said: “Let us continue to welcome the Zimbabwe diaspora into the party and reassure them that they are welcome home. The Zanu-PF government will never abandon any of our citizens, no matter where they may live.

“In addition, I commend our party structures in the diaspora, particularly in the United States of America and Canada for organising very vibrant meetings for me to address party structures on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.”

His statement came in the wake of rising anti-Zimbabwean immigrant sentiments in South Africa. Zimbabweans have been targets of xenophobic attacks in the neighbouring country.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled to South Africa, UK and other countries seeking economic opportunities and a better life away from poverty. On Tuesday, government said 900 000 nationals had crossed the borders between 2020 and 2021.

Mnangagwa denounced the imposition of candidates and violence ahead of the party’s weekend central committee elections.

“The central committee election processes must be approached with great diligence, purpose and spirit of camaraderie. This is more so as the central committee is the highest organ of the party in-between congresses,” he said.

He also hailed the formation of groups such as MenBelievED, Women for ED among others in support of his re-election bid.

“Meanwhile, the mobilisation work of all leagues of the party alongside other affiliate organisations is applauded. Government programmes and the overall visibility of our party, through the robust efforts of affiliates such as Young Women for Economic Development, MenBelievED, TeachersforED and MahwindiforED, among others should continue to be encouraged,” he said.

Source – Newsday Zimbabwe

