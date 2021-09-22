Mnangagwa Extends Level Two Lockdown By Two Weeks

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today extended Level 2 Covid-19 lockdown restrictions by another two weeks.

The news was broken by Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter.

“His Excellency the President has extended the Level 2 Lockdown measures announced on the 7th of September 2021 by another two weeks, under the same conditions,” said Mangwana.

Under Level 2 businesses were allowed extended hours of operation from 8am to 7pm with the curfew beginning at 10pm from 6.30pm.

Intercity travel was also given the green light after almost three months.

Schools were opened albeit with queries over the timing and safety measures for learners and teachers at their institutions besides their constant fight for better remuneration.

The next update is expected on the 5th of October.