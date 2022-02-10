Mnangagwa dangles title deeds for urban vote

IN a highly patronising move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is preparing title deeds for tens of thousands of Harare residents considered to be illegal occupants in several suburbs as Zanu-PF launches a sustained assault aimed at winning the urban vote which has been elusive since the turn of the millennium.

The all-important documents will be issued initially to about 80 000 desperate home-seekers in Harare, whose informal settlements and structures have faced demolition.

Mnangagwa will address what Zanu-PF officials dubbed “mother of all rallies” in Epworth on Saturday, where the title deeds will be handed out to dwellers who are at loggerheads with the local board over plans to demolish their structures.

In 2020 and last year, dozens of structures and informal settlements were destroyed, leaving home-owners and informal traders counting heavy losses.

In recent years, Harare and Chitungwiza municipalities have taken a tough stance against illegal structures that have mushroomed, especially on wetlands.

As the country heads towards polls, Zanu-PF, which has performed dismally in urban areas since the turn of the millennium, said it was aiming to break the hoodoo by handing out title deeds to win votes.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said handing out title deeds would be a game-changer and likened the move to the attainment of independence in 1980.