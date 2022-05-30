Mnangagwa bows to pressure, declares Rtd. General Chanakira national hero

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has declared, Major-General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira a National Hero, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced.

Major-General Chanakira died last week at a local hospital, and Dr Sibanda confirmed that he, “has now been declared a National Hero after further consultations.”

At the time of his death, the former military commander was Permanent Secretary in the office of Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Meanwhile, Cde Francis Gondo, Cde Charles Savanhu and Cde Christopher Kuruneri have all been declared provincial heroes, while Chief Denis Nhlamba has been granted a State-Assisted funeral.

Vice President Chiwenga is scheduled to represent the President at the funeral of the chief.

