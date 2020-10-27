Mliswa denies arrest reports

Norton legislator Themba Mliswa has taken to Twitter to dispel widespread rumors that he has been arrested. Mliswa tweeted and said:

For the record… I haven't been arrested. I'm still however sporadically doing my push and sits ups as the situation is still on high alert. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) October 27, 2020

Reports that the outspoken independent candidate was arrested were circulating on social media. The Zimbabwean had said Mliwa was arrested after he wrote to President Mnangagwa asking him to investigate ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga after he accused him of being involved in corrupt activities:

Temba Mliswa, the independent member of parliament for Norton, was arrested this morning, according to informed sources here. However, we have not been able to independently verify this report but some of his constituents have been tweeting about it this morning. Mliswa sent a letter to President Mnangagwa, his deputies and several prominent government officials asking them to investigate the police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga for corruption involving the purchase of several cars.

ZRP is yet to comment on the issue.

Source: Temba Mliswa Twitter