Media mogul Trevor Ncube savages Mnangagwa

Businessman Trevor Ncube says Zimbabwe has regressed in many aspects since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took office on the back of the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the then president Robert Mugabe.

Speaking on the final day of the BizNews Conference in the Drakensberg, South Africa, about whether Zimbabwe presents an opportunity for investors or is currently a basket case, Ncube said Zimbabwe is gravitating towards the latter.

He accused the Mnangagwa administration of State capture which has weakened State institutions such as the police and judiciary, making them serve the interests of the elite.

Watch the video below for more:

