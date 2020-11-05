MDC Alliance’s MP For Glen View North Dies

MDC Alliance has announced the passing of its legislator for Glen View North Kennedy Dinar. The opposition party made the announcement on its social media pages.

Without revealing the cause of death, the party said:

The MDC Alliance is saddened to announce the passing of Hon Kennedy Dinar, MP for Glen View North at Chitungwiza General Hospital today. We extend our sincere condolences to the Dinar family on this untimely loss. May his soul rest in peace.

MDC Alliance has recently recorded a number of deaths of its senior officials.

