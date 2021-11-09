MDC Alliance raises alarm of Tendai Biti abduction

HARARE – The MDC Alliance has allayed fears that the party’s co-vice president Tendai Biti has been abducted from his home.

This comes after social media reports claimed that unknown gunmen attacked and kidnapped Biti from his home in Harare last night.

Reports claimed that loud gunshots were heard around 11 PM at Biti’s house as five armed men suspected to be state security agents assaulted and dragged Biti into an unidentified white ISUZU twin cab which then drove off at a very high speed.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on Tuesday morning said she had spoken to Biti who “seemed frazzled”. Mahere tweeted:

I spoke very briefly with VP @BitiTendai. He seemed frazzled & said “pane zvirikuitika.” He said he had to attend to something urgently but would revert to me as soon as he is able. This is the verified position. Please await further updates from our official channels.

In another tweet, Mahere distanced MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende from a report circulating on social media platforms which claimed that he confirmed Biti’s alleged abduction. Said Mahere:

Please be advised that SG @hwendec has not spoken to any journalists and the fake news article quoting him as having spoken about the whereabouts of VP @BitiTendai is untrue. Please disregard any information that doesn’t emanate from our official channels.

