MDC Alliance officials in talks to join Khupe

TENSIONS are running high in the structures of the Midlands provincial of the MDC Alliance after former Kwekwe Central MP, Blessing Chebundo led some senior party officials to secretly meet with MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe and forge a unity pact.

Chebundo, until recently, a staunch supporter of Chamisa, led a delegation of MDC Alliance officials who included some Kwekwe Town councillors, to a meeting with Khupe.

Insiders said at the meeting held at Khayalethu Gardens, the councillors pleaded with Khupe not to recall them from the local council. Khayalethu Gardens is owned by Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo.

Dozens of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors have been recalled from Parliament or local authorities on the instructions of Khupe who said they were no longer MDC-T members.

Sources confirmed some of the attendees to the meeting were Chebundo, councillors Erick Rukavhairo, Silas Mukaro, Betty Ndlovu and Melody Chingarande and former Midlands North provincial chairperson Sedwell Bhebhe.

Bhebhe, in a written statement, confirmed the meeting with Khupe took place.

“The MDC-T Midlands North Province 2014 chairman met with MDC-T acting president Madam Khupe on 25 October 2020 in Kwekwe,” he said.

“The meeting followed the first of the Midlands North 2014 structures and extraordinary congress delegates interaction held at the Kwekwe party offices on 17 October 2020, where it was resolved the province will abide and participate in the Supreme Court judgment,” Bhebhe added.

However, when contacted for comment, Chebundo, who last month lost in the MDC Alliance primary elections for the Kwekwe Central by-elections, denied the meeting took place.

He could also not confirm whether he had abandoned the MDC Alliance, but said he would be attending the MDC-T extraordinary congress set for next month to elect a new president to replace the late founder leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in February 2018.

“For me the question does not arise. What I know is that I am going to attend the extraordinary congress as a 2014 executive member,” Chebundo told NewZimbabwe.com.

The MDC Alliance Midlands provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said his party members were misled to attend the meeting.

“It’s a contested view but it would seem someone misled our members that the meeting was sanctioned by our party,” Zhou said.

He, however, said the issue has since been resolved.

“The issue has since been resolved and our members are aware that willingness to attend the extraordinary congress does not resonate with accommodating the Zanu-PF project fronted by parochialists of Khupe and (Douglas) Mwonzora calibre.

“We are also clear as the MDC Alliance that being an MP or councillor is more of providing service and self-sacrifice. Self-centered leaders will not be tolerated in the MDC Alliance. Our grassroot support remains solid and intact,” he said.

“We certainly wish all those who are so eager to serve their personal interests or associate with Komichists, Mwonzoraists and Khupeists to come clear as politics has freedom to associate and dissociate with one’s party of choice.”

Zhou said the MDC Alliance Midlands provincial structures would continue supporting Chamisa.

In Kwekwe Town, three councillors Joshua Tinago, Mercy Ranga and Future Titora, have since joined the Khupe faction.