MDC Alliance faces ‘headache’ over Glen View by- election candidate

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance is reportedly facing a ‘headache’ in finding a perfect candidate to field in the upcoming Glen View North by- elections, Zim Morning Post has heard.

The holding of the by-election was necessitated by the death of the constituency’s parliamentarian Kennedy Dinar who died in November following a short illness.

MDC Alliance insiders who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said marathon meetings were being held at cell level as they deliberate which name to throw against a tough Zanu PF opposition in the constituency.

“We all know that MDC Alliance is strong in the cities and towns and we can wallop Zanu PF in the boxing match with one hand tied behind our backs.

“However, there is a businessman who is currently the Zanu PF shadow MP and he has been working extremely hard on the grassroots , with philanthropic works benefiting residents from across the divide.

“His popularity had reached alarming levels causing a panic mode within our party (MDC Alliance),” said the inside source.

The businessman and shadow MP was identified as Martin Mambo and since the advent of Covid 19 pandemic, he has been on a ‘donation spree’, assisting the elderly and vulnerable in the constituency.

“In March when the lockdown was enacted, he fed at least 600 families in the constituency.

Last week , he was giving out Covid 19 PPE equipment and maize seeds to residents.

“He also pledged to do the same this week and residents are being given a lifeline especially at a time when farming inputs are expensive and the rains have come,” said a beneficiary who spoke to this reporter this week.

This publication understands that Mambo, also extended a helping hand at the late MDC Alliance MP Dinar’s funeral wake.

‘There was a crisis at Dinar’s funeral and Mambo chipped in and bought all the stuff that was needed.

“This shocked many top MDC officials including Vice President Tendai Biti who graced the funeral.

“This made him a man of the people in the constituency,” said another resident who is an MDC Alliance supporter.

He went on to say his house has been dubbed ‘Tafura Rerubatsiro’ where he offers residents financial assistance everyday between 6am-8am.

Mambo refused to comment citing that he has no mandate to comment on behalf of the party as he was merely a shadow MP.

“Well, I have been assisting underprivileged residents for a long time, not because I want to score political mileage but I grew up as a Seventh Day Adventist and we were taught to give and do unto others as we wish them to do unto you.

“Unfortunately, I cannot comment on the by-elections since I have no mandate to do such.

“Our revolutionary party has structures and I abide by the party constitution, thank you,” said the seemingly media shy Mambo.

Traditionally, MDC Alliance has proved that its forte is towns and cities, but it appears Mambo’s spirited campaign has unsettled the opposition party, and tables may turn.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere did not respond to messages sent to her in regards the matter.

She had earlier advised this reporter that questions be transmitted to her via message platform when contacted for comment. – Source: Zim Morning Post