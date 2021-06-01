MDC Alliance enjoys peaceful political environment, penetrates ruling party stronghold

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance has claimed that it is confident of electoral victory in 2023, and that it has made inroads in the rural areas that are traditionally considered as Zanu-PF strongholds.

In a communiqué, the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party said it had managed to attract the rural populace through the party’s Zimbabwe agenda 2021 which is targeting six million voters for the 2023 elections.

“The national executive council (NEC) noted the significant progress that has been made so far in implementing agenda 2021. The agenda has gathered momentum throughout all provinces in Zimbabwe. The enthusiasm both in rural and urban dwellers on the need for convergence is encouraging. Citizens are mobilising to win Zimbabwe for change,” read a communiqué issued by the party after its NEC meeting.

“The people’s party is on the move. It’s getting stronger by the day. There is a stampede among ordinary people to buy party cards and become party members. The party is accelerating its membership drive in recruiting and mobilising for victory. The six million registered voter target is getting close to being achieved.”

But Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo described the claims by the MDC Alliance as “wishful thinking”.

“That’s wishful thinking and all I can say is that it’s wishful thought. As for the election as a party we want free and peaceful elections and we wish them to do the same. As for penetrating our stronghold, that’s wishful thinking. We wish them good luck in the elections. However, they should not stay too long in their wishful thinking. If wishes were horses, beggars would certainly ride,” Khaya Moyo told NewsDay.

On electoral reforms, the MDC Alliance said these should be agreed by all stakeholders with clear issues put on the table to the satisfaction of all concerned political parties.

“We reiterate the urgent need to institute and implement genuine electoral reforms; this involves implementing the recommendations by election observer missions. We call for professional and transparent delimitation and census processes as well as sincere voter registration drive before the delimitation process.”

They said Zimbabweans living in the diaspora should be allowed to vote in line with section 67 of the Constitution, adding that electoral violence should end, contesting parties should be accorded access to State media.

“Zimbabwe is suffering from a twin pandemic of COVID-19 and authoritarian consolidation. The regime is on a warpath against its citizens and is in pre-election panic mode. The brazen attack on our constitutional order through the weaponisation of the law, questionable Constitutional amendments and the attempt to create a oneparty State must be challenged,” the party said.

In an interview, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “Our people’s agenda is resonating strongly with multitudes of citizens on the ground who are already converging to win Zimbabwe for change. The team’s ability to champion the cause of the people and demonstrate that we are the only viable alternative to Zanu-PF has netted great success.”