Khupe tightens up screws on Chamisa

THOKOZANI Khupe and her MDC-T have escalated their siege on Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance with an ultimatum for the rival party to vacate the MDC Bulawayo offices before Monday.

The MDC-T holds the longer end of the stick in a bitter MDC power wrangle that spilled into the national courts with Khupe granted interim stewardship of the main opposition empire.

Khupe has ensured her technical advantage counted with massive recalls on Chamisa loyalists from parliament and council positions.

She is not ready to stop yet, with the MDC-T Bulawayo provincial secretary, Nomvula Mguni Friday visiting the party offices along Fort Street to order MDC Alliance workers to vacate the premises before this coming Monday.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swethern Chirowodza confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com but vowed the beleaguered opposition would resist the move.

“It is true that Mguni visited our party offices on Friday and instructed our people to vacate the premises by Monday.

“Mguni said Sidumiso Moyo who was the administrator in 2014 will now be in charge of office.

“However, we find this order odd because we are legally occupying these offices after we got a court order when the Khupe thugs tried to forcibly take the property from us,” said Chirowodza.

The provincial spokesperson said his party will resist any move to take the property from the Alliance.

“We are in lawful and peaceful possession of the building. We will not be scared by hallowing masquerades,” declared Chirowodza.

The rival political outfits are also embroiled in a dispute over the control of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House in central Harare.

Youths believed to be aligned to both the MDC-T and Alliance early this month took charge of the iconic building, demanding peace talks between the leadership of the factions.