Jonathan Moyo on war path

Jonathan Moyo, who is now in exile, has gone on a war path to discredit the forthcoming elections which he initially said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was afraid to hold.

He now says Mnangagwa’s administration, which he calls the junta, has embedded more than 2 000 poll soldiers in all the communities of Zimbabwe for the elections.

“#Junta silence on General Rugeje’s threat that #Army will in 2018 #repeat its 2008 poll #atrocities shows the threat is real. Buoyed by #Coup, #ZDF has embedded over #2K poll soldiers in all Zim communities. Some #Army officers👇🏿who led 2008 #poll blitz are leading 2018 #blitz!” he tweeted.

Moyo seems to be on a war path with Mnangagwa and Information secretary George Charamba, whom he worked with on two stinks as Information Minister.

Charamba has said no one knows Jonathan Moyo better than he does.

“Jonathan Moyo is a bitter defeated politician who suffers from what the late Dr Edson Zvobgo would have called power denial psychosis…..,” Charamba said.

“One thing that I know about him is that he comes from a school of thought which says the best way of getting accommodated is by making so much noise so that those that are in offices of responsibility can then try and buy you in for silence. It’s not going to happen.”

Mnangagwa has promised free, fair, credible and transparent elections and has indicated that they might be held in four or five months.

Legal think tank Veritas Zimbabwe says constitutionally they must be held between 23 July and 21 August.

Mnangagwa is currently serving the remainder of former president Robert Mugabe’s term of office which ends on 21 August. – Insider