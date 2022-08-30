Job Sikhala’s bid for freedom hits brick wall, again

CITIZENS Coalition for Change legislator, Job Sikhala’s bid for freedom has hit a brick wall after his bail application was dismissed this Tuesday.

Sikhala had approached the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday seeking freedom based on changed circumstances.

In his application, Sikhala argued that he has been in remand prison for a long time since his arrest, adding that the circumstances have changed.

However, the State, led by Lancelot Mutsokoti, dismissed the CCC legislator’s application saying there are no changed circumstances.

Sikhala through his legal team also tried in vain to draw the attention of the court gallery claiming that his arrest was politically motivated.

However, Mutsokoti dismissed the claims saying Sikhala’s case has nothing to do with politics, but is a criminal case.

Allegations are that in June this year Sikhala posted and uploaded videos on various social media platforms inciting public violence under the guise that they were avenging the death of Moreblessing Ali of Nyatsime in Chitungwiza.

It is also alleged that Sikhala claimed that Ali was kidnapped and murdered by ZANU-PF supporters, thereby derailing the wheels of justice.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...