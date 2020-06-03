Job Sikhala breaks his Parliament boycott vow and defies Chamisa

MDC legislators have virtually ignored Nelson Chamisa’s directive not to attend parliamentary sessions, with more than 15 of them attending this Wednesday’s session in the august house.

Those in attendance included Job Sikhala amid indications that defiant MPs have forced the party leadership to reverse a directive ordering them to disengage with Parliament.

Obediah Moyo Minister of Health and Child Care

Part of the huge number of MDC legislators who attended this Wednesday’s parliament session include Honourablesb Job Sikhala, Tapiwa Mashakada, Amos Chibaya, Vincent Tsvangirai, Dorcas Sibanda and David Tekeshe, among others.

Contacted for comment, MDC Spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere could neither deny nor confirm the snubbing of Chamisa’s directive, stating that they will soon make a statement regarding the development.

Meanwhile, giving his ministerial statement on the state of the covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo revealed that government has decentralised testing services to all the provinces following a sharp increase in confirmed cases, with the country now having a capacity to conduct over 2000 tests per day.

UPSOUND “We have decentralised testing in provinces and as part of priority we are testing in quarantine centres and as of yesterday we had 203 confirmed case, 29 recoveries and 170 active cases,” said Dr. Obadiah Moyo.

Meanwhile, legislators took to task the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public works Honourable Marian Chombo demanding to know government’s position regarding public transport which has become a cause for concern. Honourable Chombo highlighted that government starting this Wednesday has given the green light to ZUPCO to carry their full capacity. – ZBC