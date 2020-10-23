Joana Mamombe declared mentally unstable

MDC Alliance’s Joanna Mamombe has been declared mentally unstable after an examination by two doctors.

Mamombe, who is facing charges of staging an unsanctioned demonstration and faking abduction, appeared at the Harare Magistrates court this Friday for determination on whether she is fit to stand trial or not.

The presiding Magistrate ruled that Mamombe is not fit to stand trial and should be treated at Parirenyatwa group of Hospitals for at least 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, Mamombe’s defence council has applied for a relaxation of her bail conditions.