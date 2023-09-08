Jacob Mudenda re-elected as National Assembly Speaker

HARARE – Jacob Mudenda was re-elected unopposed as the Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday morning at the New Parliament Building at Mount Hampden in Harare.

Advocate Mudenda was re-elected unopposed alongside Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi.

The two presiding officers will take their oaths of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba or any senior judge.

According to the Parliament of Zimbabwe’s X (formerly Twitter) post, opposition party Citizens’ Coalition for Change National Assembly members did not turn up for the election.

“Zanu-PF has turned up in numbers ahead of today’s elections of Presiding officers. Contrary, the Opposition CCC has absconded from today’s election,” posted the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

