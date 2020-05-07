“How Can I Be Fired From Parliament By Non-Existent Political Party?” – Mudzuri

A leader in the opposition Movement for Democratic Party, Elias Mudzuri has rallied party members and supporters to attend the party’s expected extraordinary congress.

The congress was a directive of the Supreme Court which was ruling on the party’s prolonged leadership crisis.

Mudzuri speaks after MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, has announced a raft of measures in response to the recalling of its legislators from Parliament. Posting on Twitter, Mudzuri said.

How can I be fired from Parliament by a non – existent political party? Ncube fired Tsvangirai (2005) but the party remained Biti (2014) did the same but left the party intact Today (2020) Sikhala fires us but still the party shall remain Let’s go for the Extraordinary Congress.

On Tuesday, MDC Alliance’s National Council met and made a number of resolutions including boycotting of all Parliamentary sessions and expulsion of Mudzuri, Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi.

The three are some of the most senior party leaders who have openly endorsed the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling which reinstated Thokozani Khupe and Mwonzora, in that order, as the party’s President and Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora reports that preparations for the congress are at an advanced stage.

More: Elias Mudzuri