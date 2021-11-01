Hopewell Chino’o fingered in credit card fraudulent activities in the UK

HARARE – The outspoken Harare-based social media political activist Hopewell Chin’no on Monday was fingered in alleged credit card fraudulent activities during the years of his studies in the United Kingdom. This stunning revelation was made by Zimbabwean Independent Parliamentarian for Norton.

Chino’no’s criminal past came out in the open in a bombshell revelation by an Independent legislator Temba Mliswa during an unpleasant exchange of unsavory remarks on tweeter postings on Monday.

Mliswa revealed that Hopewell Chin’ono who calls himself Daddyhope; and former ZBC Radio and television journalist who is also a former Member of Parliament and himself, used to live together in a small city just outside London called Slough, in the United Kingdome. During this time Hopewell is accused of having been involved in credit card fraudulent activities.

@daddyhope I don’t need to be told anything about you. I know you and you know that. We were together in Slough in the UK with Supa and while some of us went for double shifts you never did. Why, because you made money fraudulently through credit card fraud. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) November 1, 2021

Hopewell Chin’ono is a Zimbabwean journalist and anti-corruption campaigner who criticises President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of human rights abuses. Chin’ono was arrested on July 20, 2020, on accusations of supporting an anti-government protest.

Before the arrest, Chin’ono had published a post on Twitter in which he alleged corruption involving a $60 million purchase of protective equipment for health workers. President Mnangagwa later fired the health minister, who has been formally charged with corruption in the case.

Milswa also revealed that Chin’ono was not employed by BBC and ITV as he claims. He was on attachment with these broadcasters during his media studies in the United Kingdom.

2/ Your narrative of being a correspondent for BBC is a fallacy because you were there on attachment. You are not a Christiane @camanpour or some such international journalists as you sell yourself to be as justification for the life you have. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) November 1, 2021

Chino’no labels himself an award-winning journalist although he has never practiced journalism other than writing opinion articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

