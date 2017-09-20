‘Grace Mugabe has no powers to stop the investigation into Jonathan Moyo’ – Mliswa

HARARE – Norton legislator Temba Mliswa yesterday told Parliament that First Lady Grace Mugabe had no powers to stop the investigation into Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo because she does not have any executive powers.

Besides, her behaviour showed that the First Family had no political will to end corruption.

Grace Mugabe recently told a Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front rally that Moyo who was being investigated for allegedly defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund had no case to answer.

“I respect the First Family and the First Lady but the First Lady cannot interfere into the duties of the Executive,” he said.

“..when the First Lady is interfering into the work of the Executive then we are asking – what Executive powers has she got to stop an investigation on Jonathan Moyo?

“If I go through my Constitution, I do not see the Executive powers of the First Lady. I see the Executive powers of the President.”

Mliswa said Zimbabwe could not deal with corruption when the First Family itself was not willing to deal with corrupt issues.

“The President comes here all the time in Parliament – zero tolerance on corruption. The level of corruption when he talked about it was at 30% but now it is at 120%. It is even irreversible.

“Parliament has many a times stood up and pointed out the US$15 billion which went missing and nothing has been said about it.”

In an apparent reference to reports that First Lady Grace Mugabe’s first born from her previous marriage, Russell Goreraza had imported two luxury vehicles which arrived in the country the weekend, and her own purchase of a mansion in South Africa, Mliswa said: “Now, we have issues where we have got shortage of foreign currency in the country which the President was supposed to talk on, we see luxurious cars being bought and it is there in the public.

“A 45 million rand house is being bought when hospitals do not have medicines or ambulances; when children do not have schools and so forth. Where are we going at the end of the day?

“If any of you are on tweeter, face book or on any social media – two Rolls Royce worth $5.4 million have been bought. We need to be sensitive to the plight of the Zimbabwean people.

“We need to be sensitive to the plight of the Zimbabwean people and no matter how much money you have, there is a time when you must buy a good car and there is a time when you must not buy a good car and bear with the public.

“What do the people say about such expenditure? All the foreign currency which is being preserved is going into extra spending, on extravagant things.”

On a lighter note when Tafara-Mabvuku legislator handed Mliswa a bottle of water as he concluded his speech, he responded: “Thank you Hon. Maridadi. If the water had come from that side (ZANU-PF), I would have doubted but it is alright that it has come from you”. – The Insider