‘Ginimbi had overtaken two cars, tried to avoid collision with my car’ – Honda Fit driver

HARARE – The driver of the Honda Fit which was involved in a head-on collision with Genius Kadungure’s car along Liberation Legacy Way (Borrowdale Road) on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of the flamboyant businessman and three of his friends, reckons the way he and his passenger survived was a miracle.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Mr Lucky Chikwanda said although he is alive, he is still in excruciating pain after the accident.

“I was coming from Hatcliffe and going to Mount Pleasant with my friend when the accident occurred. I remember just seeing this car coming towards us. The car was flying,” he said.

“The car encroached into my lane and the next thing I heard a loud bang, it was so sudden and unavoidable,” he said.

He said Kadungure’s car had overtaken two cars at once and was trying to avoid a collision with his car when the accident occurred.

“Before he switched back to his lane, he hit my car. The next thing I found myself lying on the ground. Someone poured some water on me and I regained consciousness,” he said.

“It was terrible. I don’t even know how I got out of the car. I am the one who was driving. I heard my friend managed to get out of the car and also collapsed, but he managed to shout for help and some people came and assisted us. But I do not know what happened after the collision.”

“We both have been discharged from the hospital, but we are still in pain. My right side still hurts.

“I thank God for saving our lives.

“Up to now I do not even know how I came out of the car. It was a miracle from God.” – Herald