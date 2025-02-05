Geza Warns Police Chief Against Targeting Demonstrators

Spread the love

HARARE – In a bold and controversial statement, Central Committee member Runesu Geza has issued a stern warning to Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, cautioning him against using force on citizens exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate.

Speaking in the wake of growing tensions within ZANU PF, Geza declared, “Shoot one demonstrator, and we will deal with you.” The warning comes amid heightened political unrest, with war veterans openly challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership and demanding a transition of power to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Geza also advised Mutamba to steer clear of the ongoing internal disputes within ZANU PF, particularly the conflict between war veterans and the president. “Do not get involved in the fight between war veterans and Mnangagwa,” Geza added, indicating that the police force should remain neutral in party matters.

The statement is expected to further inflame an already volatile political climate, as ZANU PF battles internal divisions and external pressure. Analysts suggest Geza’s remarks reflect deeper frustrations within the party, as factions vie for influence and control ahead of the next congress.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has yet to respond to the comments, and it remains to be seen how Commissioner General Mutamba will handle the situation.

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing challenges faced by ZANU PF, which continues to project an image of unity while dealing with dissent among its ranks. Political observers warn that these tensions, if unresolved, could weaken the party’s standing ahead of future elections.

