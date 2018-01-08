General Sibusiso Moyo’s Wife And Mnangagwa’s Son In Law Being Considered For ZEC Top Post

HARARE – Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo’s wife and High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo is being considered for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s top post following Justice Rita Makarau’s resignation.

The Daily News reports that seven people are being considered for the post. The people are either Supreme Court judges, High Court judges, prominent lawyers and the academia. In the Supreme Court, justices Elizabeth Gwaunza and Chinembiri Bhunu are being tipped to succeed Makarau and in High Court judges, George Chiweshe, Loice Matanda-Moyo and Priscilla Chigumba are also reportedly being considered.

Senior lawyer and University of Zimbabwe academic Emmanuel Magade, who is the current acting Zec chair, and Gerald Mlotshwa of Titan Law Chambers who is son in-law to Mnangagwa are also being tipped for the ZEC post.The Daily News could not get a comment from Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba as well as his advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa on when the position would be filled as the two were not taking calls.

According to section 238(1) of the Constitution, the chairperson of Zec is appointed by the president after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO). The Zec should be chaired by a senior lawyer who is a serving judge, a former judge or someone who is qualified to be a judge.

More: Daily News