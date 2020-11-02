News Ticker

Fissures rock Khupe’s MDC-T

November 2, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Politics 0

Thokozani Khupe (L) is sworn in as deputy prime minister at the State House in Harare on Febuaury 11, 2009 by President Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was sworn in as prime minister today, joining President Robert Mugabe in a unity government after a decade of struggling to push him from power. AFP PHOTO/DESMOND KWANDE (Photo credit should read DESMOND KWANDE/AFP via Getty Images)

New fissures have erupted in MDC-T as some of the party leaders intend to block the Supreme Court-ordered December congress to elect a new president for the party.

According to sources Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi are reportedly working to block the congress as they fear defeat by Douglas Mwonzora, who appears to have an upper hand.

MDC-T spokesman Khalipani Phugeni said they were considering postponing the congress because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the party should have held nomination this past weekend, but the police refused to sanction the gathering. However, Mwonzora said the congress would go ahead following provincial nominations.

