Fissures rock Khupe’s MDC-T

New fissures have erupted in MDC-T as some of the party leaders intend to block the Supreme Court-ordered December congress to elect a new president for the party.

According to sources Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi are reportedly working to block the congress as they fear defeat by Douglas Mwonzora, who appears to have an upper hand.

MDC-T spokesman Khalipani Phugeni said they were considering postponing the congress because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the party should have held nomination this past weekend, but the police refused to sanction the gathering. However, Mwonzora said the congress would go ahead following provincial nominations.