Fadzayi Mahere Attacked By Uknown Assailants In Harare

HARARE – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was attacked by unknown assailants on Friday evening in Harare.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Mahere was attacked while returning from church and the attackers took a purse with her personal possessions, including phones. Chin’ono posted on Twitter:

Zimbabwe’s main opposition national spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere @advocatemahere was attacked this evening as she was driving from church.

Mahere is the spokesperson for @CCCZimbabwe led by charismatic young leader @nelsonchamisa The attackers took all her particulars.

More details to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

