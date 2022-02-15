Ex Warriors defender Charles Yohane killed in South Africa

FORMER Zimbabwean international and Caps United left-back Charles Yohane has been killed in South Africa.

According to sports journalist, Steve Vickers, Charles Yohane’s car was hijacked and he was killed in South Africa. He was aged 48. Yohane was in the Warriors squad for 2004 AFCON and he was coaching the Wits developmental side in South Africa.

The former Zimbabwe international Charles Yohane was found dead in Mzimhlophe, Soweto after he was hijacked over the weekend. Friends say Yohane, who played as left-back, was now a driver for a company called Bolt South Africa. The 48-year-old played for CAPS United and Wits in South Africa

Yohane played much of his football for Bidvest Wits where he held the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

