Didymus Mutasa accuses bigwigs of causing mayhem in Zanu PF

Former State Security Minister Didymus Mutasa has accused ZANU PF bigwigs of causing chaos in the party ahead of the divisive district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections.

Mutasa, a former ZANU PF secretary for administration, on Saturday told the Daily News on Sunday that politburo members and senior Cabinet ministers were the main cause of the current chaos in the ruling party.

He said:

You cannot have someone coming all the way from Harare to conduct elections in Manicaland, for example. What is the provincial minister doing there? He or she is the person on the ground and must have authority over party chairpersons in the districts. Confusion is being caused by the people from Harare dictating to people in places like Rusape what to do in terms of voting.

Mutasa was fired from ZANU PF in 2014 at the height of the party’s perennial factional fights.

He was accused of belonging to the ‘Gamatox’ faction which was supposedly led by the then vice president Joice Mujuru. Gamatox and ‘Lacoste’ were reportedly angling to over control of the party.

DCC structures were banned during the last few years in power of the late former president Robert Mugabe but his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sought to revive them.