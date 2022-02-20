Credit Suisse financed Billy Rautenbach in deal that saved Mugabe with Prof Jonathan Moyo involved

In 2008 Zimbabwe was at a turning point. President Robert Mugabe faced electoral defeat by pro-democracy challengers for the first time in two decades. Suddenly his cash-starved regime received a surprise $100m, which it allegedly funnelled into a violent campaign that enforced the status quo and kept the country on the road to an economic disaster from which it has yet to recover.

Now, leaked data from Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse have shed new light on the role the bank played in the deal that saved Mugabe from potential defeat and blocked an opportunity for political and economic reform.

The $100m came from the sale of platinum mining rights Mugabe’s government had quickly appropriated, then given to a company owned by Muller Conrad “Billy” Rautenbach, a longtime friend of the regime. Mugabe’s administration used the proceeds of the deal to pay for the president’s campaign of violence, according to multiple reports.

Rautenbach and Credit Suisse knew each other well. Both owned a large share of Central African Mining and Exploration Company (CAMEC). By mid-2007 the bank owned 6% of CAMEC through its London-based investment subsidiary, Credit Suisse Securities Ltd.

Credit Suisse touted Rautenbach as a key asset in the region. Its mining analysts promoted CAMEC in the press and in briefing notes, telling investors the company was a “new major in the making” and a possible rival to mining behemoth Xstrata.

Credit Suisse also gave CAMEC, which was listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market index, a $60m line of credit, which the company used.

On March 4 2008, a chain of events began that would quickly get the Mugabe administration the money it needed for its re-election campaign, while also earning Rautenbach a sizeable profit. It started when Rautenbach opened two accounts with Credit Suisse, according to leaked bank records that are part of the Suisse Secrets investigation, coordinated by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and based on a huge trove of banking data leaked to German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.