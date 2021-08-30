Chris Mutsvangwa positions himself to succeed Mnangagwa

HARARE – Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has sensationally claimed that War Veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa tried to convince the former Zimbabwe National Army General Edzai Chimonyo to support him in removing Geberal Chiwenga form the Presidency and replace him with himself.

In a Twitter thread posted over the weekend Mliswa said:

Now for Chris Mutsvangwa’s political debacle. He visited the late General Edzai Chimonyo& told him that they should remove VP Chiwenga and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri because they were not good. He, Mutsvangwa would get the VP position as the leader of the Zezuru.

He would later replace ED. Unfortunately he was recorded and the chat reported to the leaders. That is why the guy has been so silent& stupid when he speaks. The accusation against

@mdczimbabwe over the arresting of War Vets is an example of him seeking to court favour with ED.

The man is dead in the water, politically, and has been since his shellacking in Norton where he got 4000 votes against my near 17, 000. This was despite his huge support from the Chinese community whom he has ties with since his Ambassadorial posting there years back.

He was given $1 million by the Chinese to campaign and 1000kgs of meat which he partisanly gave only to Zanu PF supporters. However we got @ZANUPF_Official T-shirts and gave to people so that they could get the meat. They ate the meat and still knew where to put the X.

Today Mutsvangwa remains a Chinese ally& that makes him a security threat. Norton is littered with the Chinese because they thought he would win. Today he is into a pipeline deal with Eddie Cross benefitting himself whilst the War Veterans he represents are suffering.

It goes to show his abject incapacity as a leader. Am glad some of the War Veterans are waking up& standing up for their own issues. They should appoint their own leaders& not have them foisted on them. Even the Veterans League leadership should be of their own choosing.

Mutsvangwa is known as the mastermind of the plot which ousted Joyce Mujuru from the Vice Presidency and actively participated in the 2017 bloody military coup that toppled the then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and the members of a ZANU PF faction called the G40.

ZANU PF sources who spoke to this reporter alleged that the embattled War Veterans leader is mobilizing and galvanizing power under a Zezuru faction in the party.

He is also accused of having sponsored Acie Lumumba’s attempt to expose Kuda Tagwirei as the then infamous Queen Bee.