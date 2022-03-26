Chigumba monitors by-elections from Gweru

Gweru – Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscila Chigumba arrived in the Midlands capital Gweru at 7am today from where she will monitor the one-day by-elections from.

First she was at the Midlands Command Centre at Mkoba where collation of results will take place.

Speaking briefly, she urged Zimbabweans to vote in peace and observe Covid19 regulations.

Meanwhile,the voting process has started smoothly in Mkoba Constituency in the Midlands capital however a low voter turnout has been recorded in most polling stations in the first hours of the morning .

The Midlands province has 5 National Assembly Seats and 11 local authority Seats.

The five National Assembly Seats are Gokwe Central, Kwekwe Central , Kwekwe-Mbizo ,Mberengwa South and Mkoba.

The province today also have by-elections for eleven local authority seats which are Mberengwa RDC Ward 34, Mberengwa RDC Ward 25, Shurugwi RDC Ward 3,Chirumhanzu -Takawira Ward 3 ,Chirumhazu-Takawira Ward 8 , Zibagwe RDC Ward 8, Kwekwe Municipality Ward 5, Kwekwe Municipality Ward 8,Kwekwe Municipality Ward 10, Kwekwe Municipality Ward 12 and Gweru Municipality Ward 2.

The by-elections were necessitated by recalls by the Douglas Mwonzora MDC-T led party while others fell vacant after the death of sitting legislators and councillors as well as government appointments.https://masvingomirror.com/

