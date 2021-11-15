Chamisa’s bullet-proof fundraising reaches half-way

A campaign started a month ago to raise US$120 000 to buy a bullet-proof car for Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa following an attack on his motorcade by alleged Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front hooligans has so far raised half the amount.

The campaign launched by T. Basvi in the United States on 12 October has so far received more than 1 600 donations and has raised US$60 000.

Four donors have contributed more than US$1 000 each with Tino Mudzekenyedzi donating US$2 500. The second-highest donor was way behind with US$1 300.

Chamisa has been on a nationwide campaign and has reported being hampered wherever he went and sometimes evading State security agents to get to the people.

Source: The Insider

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

