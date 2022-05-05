Chamisa warned about Khupe

Shadowy United States based pressure group Team Pachedu has warned the Nelson Chamisa led CCC has been of its association with former MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

Pachedu accused Khupe of causing the death of the late MDC Alliance legislator Anna Myambo who died in 2020 allegedly from a stroke which she had after she was recalled from Parliament in June by the then MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

Said Pachedu, “In 2020, Anna Myambo suffered a stroke just after she was recalled from Parliament by Thokozani Khupe. She never recovered from the stroke for two months and subsequently died. MHSRIP. The same Khupe is now back. Be careful folks.”

We were talking the other day about the dangers of tribalism and you were saying this needs to be deliberately dealt with and then boom you com up with a very tribalistic statement, so on a space you gaslight and then when you are on a different setting you incite tribalism — Bulawayo Groceries (@ndumzco) May 3, 2022

The statement irked some social media users who said the group was targeting Khupe because shje was from Matabeleland yet when the party was MDC Alliance it freely associated with Retired Brigadier General Agrippa Mutambara whom Judith Todd says he raped her for exposing Matabeleland Gukurahundi army atrocities.

“Stop abusing the tribal card. Khupe messed up big time and the same applies to Mwonzora and Mnangagwa. Let’s grow up and stop abusing tribalism where it does not apply. This certainly does not apply to Khupe.” Paxhedu responded.

Source – Byo24

