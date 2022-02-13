News Ticker

Chamisa to scrap all school fees when elected

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 01, 2018 MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference during which he announced that Zimbabwe's opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was arrested as he tried to flee to neighbouring Zambia to seek asylum, his lawyer said on August 8, 2018. Biti allegedly faces charges for inciting violence over the disputed result of last week's elections. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

HARARE – Education would be free from pre-school to postgraduate studies under a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) government, the party’s deputy president Tendai Biti said.

The former finance minister was campaigning in Harare East ahead of a by-election on March 26.

“As soon as we get in, we will scrap all school fees. President Hakainde Hichilema has done it in Zambia. Zimbabwe has 64 minerals, which they have been looting. We cannot fail to send kids to school from Grade 0 to PhD,” Biti said.

The Zanu PF government has made commitments to make education free at primary school level, but it never followed through on the promise.

Biti is fighting to win back the seat he easily carried in 2018 after he was controversially recalled from parliament. Then, he was representing the MDC Alliance before a rival faction led by Douglas Mwonzora managed to wrest the party name and also seize the party’s treasury funding and properties.

By-elections are being held in 28 parliamentary seats and 105 vacancies are to be filled in local authorities.

