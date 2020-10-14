News Ticker

‘Chamisa is out of depth, he has run out of ideas’ – Analyst

October 14, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Politics 0

Nelson Chamisa

Academic and former International Civil Servant with the Commonwealth Professor Stephen Chan speaks on the impact of the Mozambican conflict on Zimbabwe; opposition politics and the socio-economic situation in Zimbabwe in a wide-ranging interview with Bernard Mpofu on #TheInsight.

Highlights from Chan’s interview:

* Chamisa seems to have run out of strategic ideas.
* Biti the only person with better ideas (but unable to unite opposition)
* MDC unable to present itself as a govt in waiting

Full interview below:

