Chamisa cannot recall anyone from parly: Komichi

MDC-T Chairman Morgen Komichi has vowed that Nelson Chamisa has no power to recall him and Douglas Mwonzora from the upper house (Senate) following the Supreme court ruling last week.

The Supreme Court ruled that MDC should revert to 2014 structures immediately with Thokozani Khupe as acting president and Komichi as party chairperson tasked with calling for an extraordinary congress to replace late leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Komichi and Mwonzora are underfire on the role they played in the Supreme Court challenge which saw Chamisa losing his Presidency to Thokozani Khupe.

Speaking to Zim Morning Post, Komichi said that if Chamisa writes a letter to recall them from Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda will only be guided by the Supreme Court judgment.

“The Supreme Court judgment supercedes political moves,if he writes a letter to recall us then Mudenda will be guided by the Supreme Court judgment which is above any political moves,” Komichi told Zim Morning Post.

However, a battle line has been drawn where most MDC councillors and legislators have vowed to stand with Chamisa.

Political analyst Tendai Chapwanya believes that the battle between Chamisa and Khupe is far from over.

“This battle is far from over this is a clear political war and the SC cannot win when it comes to politics what I can tell you is that this is the death of opposition, neither Chamisa nor Khupe will score better results come 2023,” Chapwanya said

However, Chamisa has received some backing from the party structures.

Komichi has since called for an extraordinary Congress and directed Mwonzora to start preparations.

“In terms of our constitution, we are going for an extraordinary congress for purposes of electing a substantive President.

Any member of the Party is free to contest this position without fear of victimization. This Congress will be run by an Independent Commission which of necessity will include the ZCTU.

“The Secretary General and Senator Douglas Togaraseyi “Mwonzora is hereby directed to ensure that all Congress preparations are started immediately,” Komichi said just after the Supreme Court Judgment was delivered.