Chamisa’s Binga MP Dubeko Sibanda’s wife joins ZANU PF

The wife of Prince Dubeko Sibanda the CCC Binga North Member of Parliament Memory joined ZANU PF on Monday, day after the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed a thank you rally in the district.

ZANU PF social media accounts flooded the internet with pictures of the welcome ceremony that was presided over by ZANU PF Hwange District Chair Cde Mathew Muleya and attended by a host of party members.

Sibanda and his wife have been having been having marital issues which have dragged them to court.