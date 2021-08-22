Biti calls on Charamba to be charged on treason

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba of treason for suggesting that the country’s war veterans, who coincidentally head the military, will not allow MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to take over power even if he wins elections.

Charamba on Tuesday said Mnangagwa and his generation did not go to war so that they will hand over the country to Chamisa on a silver platter.

Responding to Charamba’s remarks, Biti said the former should be charged with treason and incitement of public violence. Said Biti:

“The remarks of the regime’s spokesman Mr George Charamba are not only false but treasonous and designed to create public disorder and despondency.

“In a normal country, George Charamba would be charged with treason and incitement of public violence.

“The truth however is that George Charamba is not a spokesperson for the military. The military is a legitimate constitutional body that will defend the constitution and the people of Zimbabwe.

“The attempt to politicise the same and to suck same into internal party politics and ZANU factions is deranged and ahistorical Change will occur in Zimbabwe sooner rather than later.

“Change is the only constant variable. That change will be part of a new consensus. A new United Vision that will establish a sustainable democratic great Zimbabwe in which all are free to pursue justice, prosperity and happiness.