Barack Obama having great time in Zimbabwe’s Eastern tourism resorts

FORMER United States of America president Mr Barack Obama and his family will today (Friday) make a surprise visit to Mutarazi Falls.

They will get a feel of the unique Mutarazi Skywalk.

The Obamas, who arrived in the country yesterday on a two-day visit, will be at Mutarazi Falls in Mutasa District at around mid-day today, before flying to one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the Victoria Falls, later during the day.

One of the tour organisers and United Kingdom-based Ms Moreblessing Bore confirmed the visit.

“We are over the moon to have successfully organised the Obamas’ visit to Zimbabwe, especially to Mutarazi Falls, right here in Manicaland. The Eastern Highlands is one of the most beautiful places in Zimbabwe, yet it is not being adequately marketed.

“The coming of Mr Obama; his wife, Mrs Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama is what the doctor rightfully prescribed for the Eastern Highlands tourism rebound.

“We have been working tirelessly for more than a year to ensure this visit materialised. Our efforts have also been complemented by Government’s move to scrap Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers coming to Zimbabwe,” she said.

Ms Bore added: “Although the Obamas have a tight schedule, they will take time for a photoshoot with locals and sign autographs at 1pm. Those who have time should not miss the opportunity to interact with them.”

When Mr Obama was elected 44th President of the United States of America in 2008, he became the first African American to hold the office. As an incoming President, Mr Obama faced many challenges — an economic collapse, wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the menace of terrorism.

Inaugurated before an estimated crowd of 1,8 million people, Mr Obama proposed unprecedented federal spending to revive the economy and also hoped to renew America’s stature in the world.

The Skywalk consists of two bridges — the first one is 30m and takes you over the lip of the falls while the other one is 90m.

The two suspension bridges are designed to look like vines above the falls, allowing for a full panoramic view of the Mutarazi Falls and its surroundings.

The Mutarazi Falls are the highest waterfall in Zimbabwe. They rank as the second highest in Africa after the Tugela Falls in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Source: Manica Post

