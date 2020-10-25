AU calls for immediate, unconditional removal of Zimbabwean Western economic sanctions

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has reaffirmed the African Union’s continued demand for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed against the Republic of Zimbabwe and in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) decision to commemorate 25 October 2020 as SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

In a statement, the Chairperson recalled the continuity of his call since 2017 where the Commission, its relevant organs including the Peace and Security Council and the Bureau of Heads of State and Government, have consistently voiced the Union’s concerns regarding the negative impact of the persistent economic sanctions on the economy and people of Zimbabwe.

In this regard, he expressed his determination and that of the various relevant Organs of the Union to continue to mobilize support for the country’s recovery efforts.

The Chairperson expressed the commitment of the African Union to continue working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to support regional efforts as stated by the regional bloc’s chairperson and President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

During the 39th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, the regional grouping agreed to collectively lobby for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and set October 25 as the day when each member country joins Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional lifting of the illegal embargos.