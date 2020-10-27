ANC pays the price for interfering in Zimbabwean affairs

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the ANC has paid the R105,000 bill it received for the controversial lift its party members were given with defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on an air force jet to Zimbabwe.

The documents Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa show the trip to Zimbabwe in September, when she offered “to ferry” an ANC delegation to Harare on a party-political mission on the jet, cost the taxpayer R232,000 in total.

The ANC was responsible for settling R105,000 of the bill for the transportation of its seven-member delegation. The balance will be treated as normal costs incurred for flying the defence minister and her support staff to an official meeting.

Sunday Times Daily reported in September that Ramaphosa had reprimanded Mapisa-Nqakula over her conduct, and fined her three months’ salary as part of her punishment.

Mapisa-Nqakula said “in hindsight” it would “have been prudent” of her to inform Ramaphosa before offering the ANC delegation a lift, but she did not need “specific permission”.

That was according to a supplementary report Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa on September 22 as he held her accountable for the trip. – Times Live