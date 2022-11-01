Zanu PF re-admits Gamatox members

THE Mashonaland East Zanu-PF national disciplinary committee (NDC) has readmitted Noah Mangondo into the party after he was suspended in 2018.

His readmission follows that of Beatrice Nyamupinga and Richard Mavhunga from the same province.

According to a central committee (CC) report submitted during the party’s 7th national congress, a number of suspended party members have been pardoned.

“The national disciplinary committee under the national chairperson carried out its mandate as stipulated by the party constitution Article 10 (65-75). During the period under review, the committee heard cases from as far back as the Gamatox era and G40 period.

“The Gamatox and G40 periods were characterised by factions that were formed before the second republic, mainly to denigrate the current President (Emmerson Mnangagwa).

“This period was marked by votes of no confidence on individuals they did not like and numerous cases of indiscipline and petty jealousies. Under the new dispensation, the NDC hearings readmitted a number of members into the party,” the report read.

Mangondo, a former diplomat, was suspended after standing as an independent in Murewa South constituency following a clash with the late Zanu-PF chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza, who was also eyeing the same seat.

According to the CC report, other Zanu-PF members readmitted to the party include, among others, Fay Chung and James Masango from Mashonaland West province.