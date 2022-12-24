Tendai Biti’s political life hangs by a thread

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim co-deputy president, Tendai Biti’s political life is hanging by a thread as he is likely to be demoted to a less influential post in the National Executive Council (NEC) to be appointed by Nelson Chamisa next month.

A source who spoke to this publication said that Chamisa recently held a secret meeting with his close allies in Mabelreign and told them that he was disappointed by Biti’s reckless sexual behaviour as it has the potential to tarnish the image of CCC ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Chamisa vowed not to re-appoint Biti as one of his deputies as he has a tainted past. Chamisa said that Biti’s reckless sexual behaviour had the potential to tarnish CCC image ahead of 2023. He vowed to demote him as his deputy because he could not continue to associate with people of immoral behaviour considering that he was a pastor,” said the source.

The same source added that Chamisa told his close team that he was irked when his intelligence sources told him that a certain girl called Maona was claiming that she was infected with HIV/AIDS by a certain CCC divorced prominent lawyer. Chamisa said that he later learnt that the said lawyer was none other Biti.

According to the source, Chamisa accused Biti of taking young girls to his resort centre in Nyanga where he would sexually abuse them before pampering them with goodies

The source said that Chamisa bemoaned Biti’s sexual behaviour and said that it would give ZANU PF ammunition to attack them. Chamisa reportedly declared that serial bed hoppers and those who were not morally upright would not make it into the next NEC.

“Chamisa said that Biti’s behaviour would give ZANU PF ammunition to attack them. He added that Susan Mutami’s accusations against ZANU PF senior officials would not hold water if a CCC senior member was a serial bed hopper. Chamisa declared that the next NEC would be composed of people with a past that would not come back to haunt them and the party at large,” added the source.

According to the source, Chamisa also accused Biti of being in an immoral intimate sexual relationship with former model and freelance journalist, Rutendo Kimberly Mhembere, despite him suffering from HIV.

Meanwhile, political analyst Terrence Chipwanya said that Chamisa’s mentioning of Biti’s sexual immoralities was a calculated move to demote him as that party’s deputy president. Chipwanya added that Chamisa was not happy that the West was warming up to Biti, touting him as the next leader of CCC as he was brave, strategic and more mature than Chamisa.

Efforts to get a comment from CCC interim spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere were futile as her mobile phones were not reachable. – Harare Post

