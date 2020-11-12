News Ticker

Rolls-Royce in trouble as Zimbabweans flood its Facebook page, demanding answers for Ginimbi’s death

November 12, 2020 Staff Reporter Business, Headline, Headlines 0

Genius Ginimbi Kadungure

Rolls-Royce in hot soup as Zimbabweans flood its Facebook page demanding answers for Ginimbi’s death

Zimbabwean millionaire and King of the of all white parties Ginimbi Genius Kadungure died in a fatal accident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Borrowdale, Harare. Ginimbi was driving one of his Rolls-Royce fancy cars in celebration of fitness trainer Moana.Ginimbi

Yesterday, Luxuary car maker Rolls-Royce posted the The Spirit of Ecstasy which is the the bonnet ornament sculpture on Rolls-Royce cars. It is in the form of a woman leaning forwards with her arms outstretched behind and above her.

Zimbabweans on Facebook then flooded the comment section and started assaulting the car maker and accusing them of causing Ginimbi’s death. Read some of the comments below…

