Daniel Chapo proclaimed president of Mozambique with 65.17% of Votes

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council today proclaimed Daniel Chapo, the candidate supported by Frelimo, as the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the votes, succeeding Filipe Nyusi as President of the Republic.

“Daniel Francisco Chapo is proclaimed elected President of the Republic of Mozambique,” announced the President of the Constitutional Council, Lúcia Ribeiro, after reading the proclamation ruling for an hour and a half. She acknowledged irregularities in the electoral process but stated they “did not influence” the final result.

According to the proclamation, Venâncio Mondlane secured 24.19% of the votes, Ossufo Momade 6.62%, and Lutero Simango 4.02%.

While the ruling was being read, protesters supporting Venâncio Mondlane demonstrated in the streets, burning tires.

The Constitutional Council’s announcement confirms Daniel Chapo’s victory, as previously declared by the National Election Commission (CNE) on October 24. At the time, the CNE reported a higher percentage of 70.67% for Chapo.

This earlier announcement triggered nearly two months of violent demonstrations and shutdowns, led by Venâncio Mondlane, who did not recognize the results. These events resulted in at least 130 deaths during clashes with the police.

Mondlane, supported by the Extraparliamentary Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), had been announced by the CNE as finishing second with 20.32%.

He was followed by Ossufo Momade, leader of the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), previously the largest opposition party, who received 5.81% of the vote (403,591 votes). Lutero Simango, leader of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM), the third-largest parliamentary party, secured 3.21% (223,066 votes).

The October 9 general elections included the seventh presidential elections, in which outgoing President Filipe Nyusi, having completed two terms, did not run. The polls were held simultaneously with legislative, provincial assembly, and provincial governor elections.

Source: Lusa

